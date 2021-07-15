Russia, China plan to reach record trade turnover figures year end — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. Russia and China expect to bring the volume of mutual trade to record levels by the end of the year, Director of the First Asian Department at the Russian Foreign Ministry Georgy Zinoviev said on Thursday.

"Last year, the dynamics in this area [trade] was naturally negatively affected by the coronavirus pandemic, which led to some, but not a radical decline in mutual trade," he said. "However, now we are witnessing a rapid recovery in its volume, which gives reason to count on reaching new record trade figures this year and, in the long term, reaching the target of $200 bln set by the heads of state," he noted.

Zinoviev noted, China has been Russia's largest foreign trade partner for many years. "Since 2001, mutual trade has grown significantly, almost 14-fold. Over the past 3 years, it has consistently exceeded $100 bln," he said.

The Russian-Chinese treaty on good-neighborliness, friendship and cooperation was signed on July 16, 2001, by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Jiang Zemin.