Putin, Lukashenko discuss support for Belarusian economy amid sanctions — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. At a meeting in St. Petersburg, the presidents of Russia and Belarus Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko discussed supporting the Belarusian economy in connection with the sanctions; the two governments will develop a plan to counteract them, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

"Indeed, issues of support for Belarus against the backdrop of stifling sanctions were on the agenda [of the talks between Putin and Lukashenko]," the Kremlin spokesman said. According to him, "instructions have been given to the governments".

On Wednesday, Lukashenko's press secretary Natalya Eismont said that the presidents of the Russian Federation and Belarus instructed the governments to develop a joint plan to counter Western sanctions.

The talks between the leaders of the two countries took place in St. Petersburg on July 13.