Russia ready for partnership with neighbors, like in ties with Belarus, Kazakhstan — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, July 13. /TASS/. Moscow is ready for the closest cooperation with its neighbors, like it has with Minsk and Nur-Sultan, Russian President Vladimir Putin told journalists on Tuesday.

"If we have such relations as with Kazakhstan or Belarus, with which we are building a Union State, it is much better. We are ready for such close cooperation. <…> If relations develop this way, naturally, we will maintain and support such relations. And we will work with our neighbors and friends as partners," he said.

According to the Russian leader, Russia will be satisfied with friendly and stable relations with its neighbors not only within integration associations but also in the bilateral format.