Putin sends condolences to Iraqi leader after deadly hospital fire

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent his condolences to Iraqi President Barham Salih over the tragic consequences of the hospital fire in Nasiriyah, which killed 90 people.

"Please accept my sincere condolences over the tragic consequences of the fire. <…> Russia shares the grief of those who lost their relatives and loved ones as a result of this tragedy, and hopes for the soonest recovery of all who were injured," the Kremlin website quotes the Russian leader as saying.

On Monday evening, a fire was reported at a hospital for COVID-19 patients in the city of Nasiriyah in southern Iraq after an oxygen canister exploded. Following the incident, Saddam et-Tavil, General Director of Health of the Zikar province, where the fire occurred, tendered his resignation.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi declared a national mourning period in honor of those killed in the fire, ruling to establish a special commission to investigate the reasons and the details of the incident. It was reported earlier on Tuesday that 90 people died in the fire.