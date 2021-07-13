Putin, Lukashenko to discuss West’s attempts to rock situation in Belarus — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko plan to discuss the West’s attempt to keep rocking the situation in Belarus during their meeting in St. Petersburg Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Of course, [the agenda would include] the discussion of the attempts of the West to keep rocking the situation in Belarus, and measures to counter such attempt," the spokesman said.

The two presidents will also discuss the Russian-Belarusian trade and economic cooperation, and the implementation of major joint projects. They will exchange their opinions on the international affairs and review the progress that ministries and agencies made on previously given orders on the establishment of the Union State.

"It is expected that [the two leaders] will have a private conversation and then continue in a working breakfast format," Peskov noted. He disclosed that Putin will return to Moscow on Wednesday.