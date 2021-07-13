Russia to bolster assistance to its citizens prosecuted by US, senior diplomat vows

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. Russia intends to broaden legal support for its citizens who end up in a troubling predicament due to prosecution by American law enforcement, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in an interview with the International Affairs magazine, a fragment of which was published on Tuesday.

"In those instances when American law enforcement has potential problems with our compatriots, it is necessary to work within the given framework without getting involved in abductions and attacks, without abusing the extradition mechanisms the US has with a number of countries. We will step up our capabilities of providing legal aid to those who already are in a tough predicament, from the point of view of legal assistance, guaranteeing them access to a representative of a Russian embassy or a consulate," he said.

As the senior diplomat noted, if there are grounds to believe that American law enforcement for one reason or another may have any grievances against a citizen, it is better to refrain from travelling abroad. "Because then someone might end up in a situation that over 60 Russian citizens have already found themselves in. The most complex situation when they encountered arrests on American warrants and in a number of cases outright capture on the orders of US intelligence or with its participation," the deputy foreign minister added.