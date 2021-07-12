Ukraine holds position of voluntary hostage of foreign geopolitical will — Putin

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. The position of the Ukrainian political elite resulted in voluntary taking of the position of the "hostage of someone else’s geopolitical will" by the country, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his article "On historical unity of Russians and Ukrainians" posted on the Kremlin’s website on Monday.

"Hardliners and neo-Nazi openly and increasingly boldly declared their ambitions. They were indulged by official authorities and local oligarchs that, having robbed the Ukrainian people, keep in Western banks their thievery and are ready to sell their mothers in order to preserve capitals. The chronic weakness of state institutions and the position of the voluntary hostage of someone else’s geopolitical will should be added to that," Putin said.

The West is creating the climate of fear and attempts to put the state under the direct foreign control, the Russian President noted.