Winning Moldovan party ready for normal ties with Russia, says leader

CHISINAU, July 12./TASS/. The Party of Action and Solidarity, which won in Sunday’s snap parliamentary elections in Moldova, is ready to build a normal relationship with Russia, the leader of the pro-presidential party, Igor Grosu, told TASS on Monday.

"For Russian-Moldovan relations this will mean predictable relations, mutual respect. We are ready to build normal relations with Russia. Ready for cooperation," the party leader said.

The issue of the Moldovan nationals living and working in Russia is among the major topics in bilateral relations, Grosu noted. "Their status, comfort and integration in the Russian Federation is important for us," he stressed.

Meanwhile, the leader of the Party of Socialists of the Republic of Moldova, Igor Dodon, forecasts that the period of good relations with Russia ends with the election of the new parliament.

"I think that regretfully we have left behind the period of good relations that we had for the past four years," said the former president of Moldova. "I hope that the sitting president and the parliament supporting her will know better than bringing the situation with Russia to what we had in 2014-2015, when we were left practically without sales markets and when Russian diplomats were being expelled from Chisinau," Dodon said.

Everything will depend on the final position of the Moldovan government and outside players, he went on to say. "If Moldova tries to join the sanctions against Russia, as its western patrons will most likely demand from it, this will be very bad for Moldova and for the citizens, this will bring an end to this power quicker," Dodon stressed.

On Sunday, Moldova held snap parliamentary elections. According to data from the Central Election Commission after counting 100% of the votes, President Maia Sandu’s Party of Action and Solidarity clinched 52.8% of the vote, the Electoral Bloc of Communists and Socialists gained 27.1%, while the Sor Party garnered 5.7%. Other parties failed to win enough votes to get it into the national legislature.

The results of the election must now be confirmed by the Constitutional Court. The Moldovan parliament is elected for four years.