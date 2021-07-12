Russian lawmaker says extension of EU anti-Russian sanctions is senseless

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. The extension of the European Union’s anti-Russian sanctions is senseless, Moscow’s response will be timely and proportionate, a senior Russian lawmaker said on Monday.

The extension of the sanctions "is a pointless step, moreover, it is a travesty of common sense," Leonid Slutsky, chairman of the international committee of the Russian State Duma, or lower house of parliament, wrote on his Telegram channel.

"For the seventh year in a row, Brussels has been seeking to exert pressure on Moscow by means of its sanction policy to make it change its course. But the only thing the EU bureaucrats have managed to do is to erode relations, to minimize the "dialogue window’ and do harm to EU nations," he noted. "The European Union should better lend an ear to the leaders of its leading countries and key donors, namely France and Germany, which admit the inefficiency of the anti-Russian restrictions and call for establishing a dialogue with Russia."

"But Brussels automatically keeps on sticking to the pro-American sanction policy advocated by those European capitals where the degree of Russophobia is proportionate to the size of subsidies from the EU budget," he stressed, adding that "Russian’s response will be timely and proportionate, but not necessarily symmetrical."

Earlier on Monday, the EU Council once again extended the anti-Russian economic sectoral sanctions for six more months. The European Union imposed anti-Russian sanctions in 2014 following Crimea’s reunification with Russia and the developments in Ukraine. The sanctions have been extended and expanded ever since. In response, Russia imposed a ban on imports of a range of food products from the European Union.