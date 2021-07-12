Russia supports Sudanese authorities in reaching national accord, top diplomat says

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. Russia supports the efforts of Sudan’s authorities to reach national accord during the country’s transitional period, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference following talks with his Sudanese counterpart Mariam Al-Mahdi.

"We confirmed our unfailing support for the efforts of the Sudanese authorities to reach national accord during the transitional period of the country’s development and on resolving complex internal socio-economic problems," he said.

The top diplomat added, Russia "has consistently upheld the necessity to start lifting those sanctions that were introduced by the UNSC back in 2004 and that now, in modern conditions, have not only lost their meaning but have also become an obstacle on the path to the country’s development."

Sergey Lavrov also said that "Moscow has informed Sudan on steps undertaken within the framework of preparing a new Russia-Africa summit."

"[We] informed our colleagues on how the agreements reached in October 2019 at the first-ever Russia-Africa summit are being implemented in Russia and on which steps we’re planning to undertake in cooperation with the leadership of the African Union on preparing a new meeting at the highest level between our country and all countries of the African Union," he said.

The first Russia-Africa summit was held in Sochi on October 23-24, 2019, co-chaired by Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. Representatives of all 54 countries of the continent participated in it, with 43 of them represented at the highest level.