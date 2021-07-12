Cultivating Russian football must be handled by sports experts, not Kremlin, says Peskov

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. The Russian president is actively supporting the development of the nation's sports, but the Kremlin will not delve into Russia’s football issues since this should be dealt with by professionals, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Monday.

Asked at a news briefing whether it should be expected that the Kremlin "with all of its towers and walls, will turn its face towards a national sport such as Russian football" and will devote extra measures to boost its development, Peskov said: "No, don’t pin any hopes on this."

"This is not what the Kremlin does and none of its towers will be turning in the direction of football. This issue must be dealt with by professionals," the press secretary stated.

Peskov added that "the head of the state does enormous work regarding the development of sports, including children’s, youth, amateur and world-class sports."

"Enormous work is done on this front, while the rest must be left to professionals," the Kremlin spokesman concluded.

Last month at the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup, the Russian national team failed to clear the group stage of the tournament. The Russian football team wrapped up its European championship tour finishing in Group B’s cellar with three points after three matches.

The team kicked off its 2020 Euro Cup campaign with a 0-3 defeat against Belgium and a 1-0 win over Finland - both matches were played in St. Petersburg, Russia. Nevertheless, they lost to Denmark 1-4 in Copenhagen on the night of June 21.

On June 30, the RFU Technical Committee gathered for a session to assess the performance of the national team at the European football championship. The Committee gave Cherchesov’s endeavors at the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup low marks branding them unsatisfactory.

The Russian Football Union’s (RFU) press office announced in a statement on July 8 that the head coach of the national football team, Stanislav Cherchesov, and the governing football body of Russia had severed their contract.

2020 UEFA Euro Cup

The 2020 UEFA Euro Cup, which was postponed last year over the global outbreak of COVID-19, ran between June 11 and July 11, 2021 in various cities across Europe. Italy won the championship defeating England in a penalty shootout on the night of July 11 at Webley Stadium in London.

The decision to hold the 2020 Euro Cup, which celebrated its 60th anniversary in 2020, in various European states instead of in one or two hosting countries was made at the UEFA Executive Committee’s meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland, on December 6, 2012. It was the initiative of UEFA’s then-President Michel Platini, who proposed the concept of the 2020 tournament "EURO for Europe."

However, Ireland’s Dublin and Spain’s Bilbao pulled out of the organization of the European football championship games in early April citing anti-COVID-19 measures.

Following the withdrawal of Bilbao and Dublin from the list of the championship’s hosting cities, the rescheduled 2020 UEFA Euro Cup was set to be staged in 11 cities, namely in London, England; Munich, Germany; Rome, Italy; Baku, Azerbaijan; St. Petersburg, Russia; Bucharest, Romania; Amsterdam, The Netherlands; Budapest, Hungary; Glasgow, Scotland; Copenhagen, Denmark; and Seville, Spain.