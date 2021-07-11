Over 5,000 candidates nominated ahead of parliamentary elections in Russia - CEC

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. More than 5,000 candidates for members of the Russian State Duma, or lower parliament house, have been nominated ahead of the parliamentary polls, Chairwoman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Ella Pamfiova said on Sunday.

"As of today, eleven political parties have submitted documents for the nomination of 3,187 candidates to members of the State Duma," she said, adding that as many as 1,735 candidates have been nominated by these 11 parties in one-seat constituencies. Apart from that, the CEC has registered 122 self-nominees.

"Our position is that we are maximally friendly, attentive to all candidates and parties. We help them to spot everything that can be adjusted and corrected to spare them from problems. On our part, we have created an atmosphere of absolute amiability and assistance wherever possible," she stressed.

Elections to the Russian State Duma will be held on the single voting day on September 19, 2021. Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the voting will be held during three days - on September 17, 18, and 19. On the same day, nine Russian regions will elect their heads an 39 regions will elect regional legislatures.