Afghan government’s loss of popular support fuels Taliban’s rise, expert says

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. The Afghan government’s loss of popular support is the reason for the current rise of the Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia), Associate Professor at Moscow State University’s Institute for Asian and African Studies Vladislav Zaitsev told TASS.

"The Taliban have achieved success not because the people actively support them but because the people are strongly reluctant to support the Kabul regime," he explained. "As for the Taliban’s ideas, the people are first and foremost attracted by their strong criticism of the current regime and corruption. They also stand against drugs… Another important thing is that they strongly oppose foreign interference," Zaitsev added.

However, if the Taliban movement tries to establish a brutal dictatorship after securing a victory, it won’t help end the conflict, the expert went on to say. "Afghanistan is a multi-ethnic country where various interests collide and religious differences are crucial. They [the Taliban] will hardly be able to restore full order in the country," Zaitsev concluded.

The security situation in Afghanistan deteriorated in April after US President Joe Biden had announced plans to withdraw troops from the country. The Taliban movement has taken control of dozens of districts and a number of key crossings on the borders with Tajikistan, Iran and Pakistan.