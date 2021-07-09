Putin to visit MAKS 2021 airshow, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in the MAKS 2021 International Aviation and Space Salon, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

"We expect that the President will visit MAKS," the Kremlin spokesperson said.

A meeting on the subject of aviation chaired by the head of state is planned at the airshow on July 20, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov said earlier.

The MAKS 2021 aviation event will be held from July 20 to 25 in Zhukovsky, in the Moscow Region.