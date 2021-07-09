Russia will follow its own path towards green economy without emission taxes — ministry

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Russia will move towards green economy and carbon neutrality in a different way from Europe, without introducing new taxes on emissions, Deputy Minister of Finance Alexey Sazanov said on Friday.

"We are not planning to introduce new taxes. Recognizing the goal of moving towards green economy, carbon neutrality, we have completely different paths. Russia is rich in natural resources, we have cheap energy sources. Europeans and other countries that export energy resources do not. That is why by introducing various mechanisms of carbon regulation, they pursue the goal of moving towards hydrocarbon neutrality through increasing the fiscal burden," he said.

According to him, the goal of the state at the moment is to help businesses adapt as painlessly as possible to the new conditions, which require companies to comply with a number of new environmental standards and requirements.