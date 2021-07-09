Russia sets sights on bolstering treaty of good-neighborliness with China, says diplomat

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Moscow is determined to continue fostering the potential of its Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation with Beijing by boosting ties in a wide range of areas, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Friday.

She pointed out that July 16 would mark 20 years since the treaty was signed, thereby "establishing the legal basis for the present-day model of Russia-China relations, comprehensive partnership, strategic interaction and practical cooperation."

"In accordance with an agreement reached by the leaders of Russia and China, the celebration of the treaty’s anniversary is the most important event in terms of political dialogue between the two countries this year," the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman noted. "Russia remains determined to continue efforts to fulfill the treaty’s potential, and deepen ties with China in a wide range of areas, guided by the major concept enshrined in our basic bilateral document, that is, the determination to pass down to the next generations the friendly relations between the two countries’ people," Zakharova added.

According to her, the 20-year-long experience "of the gradual boosting of bilateral ties" makes it clear that the treaty "has stood the test of time." "Its provisions remain relevant in today’s environment," the diplomat noted.