Russia may reconsider participation in OSCE PA after parliamentary election — lawmaker

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. The Russian delegation’s participation in the activities of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE PA) may be reconsidered after the fall’s parliamentary election, Chairman of the State Duma (the lower house of parliament) Foreign Affairs Committee Leonid Slutsky wrote on Telegram on Thursday.

"A decision on maintaining the Russian delegation’s presence on that platform or suspending it should be made in coordination with the country’s leadership. I think that we will go back to the issue after the State Duma election," he pointed out.

The senior lawmaker explained that "the payment of contributions to the OSCE PA is approved by the State Duma Council". "The Foreign Affairs Committee comes up with proposals based on the Russian government’s order. A decision has already been made to pay this year’s contributions. In the future, we will see how the situation unfolds, and what position the cabinet takes," Slutsky added.

On Tuesday, the Russian delegation refused to take part in the current OSCE PA session due to the violation of regulations in a vote on an anti-Russian resolution proposed by Ukrainian lawmakers.