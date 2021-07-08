Russia not ‘wearing rose-colored glasses’, aware of West’s efforts to deter it — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Russia is constantly aware of Western countries’ schemes to deter it, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

The Russian presidential spokesman thus commented on a statement by the nation’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov that Western countries might pursue a policy of undermining the country in the run-up to the State Duma elections.

Peskov recalled the statements by the leaders of some European countries, the United States and NATO that deterrence was an invariable element of their foreign policy.

"Naturally, with this policy line, they can resort to any means. We are aware of that and are not wearing any ‘rose-colored glasses’. What’s more, undoubtedly, we constantly feel these attempts at deterrence," Peskov emphasized.

Lavrov, who delivered a lecture at the Far Eastern Federal University on Thursday, stated that Western countries might launch new attempts ahead of the parliamentary elections in Russia to "rock the boat" and "provoke protests."

Russia’s top diplomat also warned that these sorts of attempts to meddle in the country’s affairs would be rebuffed.