No plans yet for Russian-Japanese consultations on peace treaty — Lavrov

VLADIVOSTOK, July 8. /TASS/. There are no current plans to hold Russian-Japanese consultations on a peace treaty, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at Far Eastern Federal University on Thursday.

"According to an agreement between [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, today’s priority is to make a peace treaty that will not only state that the war is over - which is ridiculous - but will outline comprehensive goals that our countries have in terms of bilateral cooperation and coordinated activities on the international stage. No consultations are planned at the moment," he pointed out.

The Russian top diplomat noted that a couple of rounds of consultations had been held last year but Japan's representatives had simply avoided responding to Russia's concerns stemming from Tokyo's military union with Washington. "Given that the US, who calls the shots there, has declared Russia an enemy state, it turns out that the union is aimed against Russia. We have received no response to this question yet. They say that it's not the case and Japan will never allow that but it's only words and deeds are clear from the specific activities of this union of Japan's and the US weapons that are being deployed to Japan," the Russian top diplomat added.

He stressed that Russia's negotiating position was clear. "We would like to get answers to all of our questions and we would like the Japanese to agree to work on such a major comprehensive interstate agreement. They are turning the agreement between President Putin and Prime Minister Abe upside down, saying: ‘No, let’s first agree on the islands and then we will sign a good treaty.’ But there was no arrangement like that, there was an agreement about a treaty," Lavrov stressed.

For decades, Moscow and Tokyo have been holding consultations in order to clinch a peace treaty as a follow-up to World War II. The southern Kuril Islands issue remains the key sticking point. In 1945, the whole archipelago was handed over to the Soviet Union. Tokyo laid claims to Iturup, Kunashir, Shikotan and a group of uninhabited islands. The Russian Foreign Ministry has repeatedly stated that Moscow’s sovereignty over the islands is enshrined in international law and cannot be called into question.