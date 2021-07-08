Kiev twists European sponsors round its finger, Lavrov says

VLADIVOSTOK, July 8. /TASS/. The Kiev authorities are manipulating their partners in Europe as they like but are listening to the United States, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday, delivering speech at Far Eastern Federal University.

According to Lavrov, now the West is seeking "to justify its proteges like this happens with Kiev, which is twisting its Western sponsors in Europe around its finger and is listening to the Americans." "Unfortunately, these aspirations <...> will be with us forever," Lavrov said.

Russia’s top diplomat noted that the Ukrainian authorities’ attempts to substitute the essence of the Minsk agreements by some new steps, which according to them should be fulfilled by Russia, as well as their refusal to hold talks with Donbass, was "not even rewriting history but rewriting international law."

"Therefore, the Minsk agreements, when they were approved in the UN Security Council, became an international and legal document," Lavrov explained.