Lavrov calls for mobilizing all resources amid Western pressure

VALDIVOSTOK, July 8. /TASS/. Russia’s authorities and society must mobilize their resources amid the West’s pressure, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"Now that they are pressing us for some concessions, for rejecting our principles and, as the West puts it, change our behavior, i.e. to behave well, as we were taught at school, it is important for us to mobilize all the resources of society, all state structures, including diplomacy and our lawmakers, our major parties, first of all, the United Russia," he said at the Far Eastern Federal University.