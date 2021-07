VLADIVOSTOK, July 8. /TASS/. A Russia-ASEAN summit is planned for October, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

He noted that ASEAN countries support the development of tourist ties with Russia and initiatives on the expansion of academic exchanges.

"These ideas will be elaborated in detail by the Russia-ASEAN summit, which is scheduled for this October," he said delivering a lecture at the Far Eastern Federal University.