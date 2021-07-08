Lavrov said it would be good to sign peace treaty between Russia and Japan

VLADIVOSTOK, July 8. /TASS/. It would be a good step to sign a peace treaty between Russia and Japan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"Our Japanese colleagues always say they want to move towards signing of the peace treaty as fast as possible but they see it only in the format of a solution to the so-called territorial problem which still exists between us. But, naturally, it would be good to sign the peace treaty," he said in a lecture he delivered at the Far Eastern Federal University.

However, in his words, the formal absence of a peace treaty in its classical form is no obstacle for Russia and Japan to have full-fledged diplomatic relations with regular contacts. "We invited the Japanese colleagues to sign a peace treaty that will be geared to the future, will ensure our cooperation in the economic and humanitarian spheres and in foreign politics, i.e. a treaty geared to develop partnership because it is now ridiculous to simply state that we are not in a state of war," he added.

Russia and Japan have been negotiating a peace treaty after World War II since the mid-20th century. The main stumbling block to this is the issue of the ownership of the southern Kuril Islands. After the end of World War II, all Kuril Islands were incorporated into the Soviet Union. However, Japan challenged the ownership of Iturup, Kunashir, Shikotan islands and a number of uninhibited islands of the Lesser Kuril Ridge called the Habomai Islands in Japan.

In 1956, the Soviet Union and Japan signed a joint declaration on ceasing the state of war. The two countries resumed diplomatic and other relations, however no peace treaty has been signed until now.

The Russian foreign ministry has repeatedly said that Russia’s sovereignty over these islands, which is committed to paper in international documents, cannot be called to question.