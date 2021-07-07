Pashinyan thanks Putin for assistance in repatriation of POWs

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin for this personal involvement in the repatriation of 15 prisoners of war (POWs) from Azerbaijan.

"A few days ago, 15 POWs were returned to their homeland, and I would like to underscore your personal role in this and thank you. We discussed During the June 24 phone call, and, one week later, our compatriots were back," the Armenian leader told Putin.

"There is also good news in the economy," Pashinyan said, telling about the implementation of a major investment program for the Southern Caucasus Railroad.

On July 3, Azerbaijan handed over 15 Armenian citizens in exchange for landmine maps in Fizuli and Zangilan provinces adjacent to Nagorno-Karabakh.

The situation in Nagorno-Karabakh escalated on September 27, 2020. On November 9, leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Russia signed a trilateral statement, which implied a complete exchange of captives under the "all for all" principle, among other things.

Armenia seeks to force Azerbaijan to hand over all captives. Yerevan repeatedly underscored that their repatriation is the priority during the discussion of further settlement in the region. Baku claims that all Armenian citizens taken prisoners during the last year’s hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh were handed over, adding that only "terrorists and saboteurs" remain in detention.