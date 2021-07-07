Counselor of Estonian Embassy in Moscow leaves Russian Foreign Ministry without comment

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. Counselor of the Estonian Embassy in Moscow Ulla Uibo, who was summoned by the Russian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday, left the building without comment, TASS reports.

She was summoned due to the situation with the detention of the Estonian consul in St. Petersburg, TASS informs.

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) informed TASS on Tuesday that the Estonian Consul in St. Petersburg, Mart Latte, was detained while receiving classified materials from a Russian national. The special service stressed that this activity is not compatible with the status of a diplomatic worker and that it is of a clearly hostile nature against the Russian Federation. Measures will be taken against the foreign diplomat in accordance with the norms of international law, the center stated.

The Estonian Foreign Ministry stated that the consul’s detention is a provocation. Estonian Foreign Minister Eva-Maria Liimets told the ERR portal on Wednesday that the country is waiting for an official explanation regarding the accusations and the details of the incident. She expressed confidence that the consul was carrying out his normal work and dismissed the accusation as groundless.