Russia, Indonesia sign plan of consultations between foreign ministries for 2021-2023

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. Moscow and Jakarta have signed a plan of consultations between the two countries’ foreign ministries for a period of 2021-2023, the Russian foreign ministry said on Tuesday after Minister Sergey Lavrov’s working visit to Indonesia.

"During the contacts, the sides discussed a wide range of issues of the bilateral agenda, including political dialogue, cooperation in the area of defense and security, trade-and-economic and anti-epidemic cooperation, and humanitarian ties," it said. "The sides signed a plan of consultations between foreign ministries for 2021-2023."

According to the Russian foreign ministry, the sides expressed close or similar positions on a number of "pressing global and regional topics."

Lavrov arrived in Jakarta on Monday. He held talks with his Indonesian counterpart, Retno Marsudi, and with President Joko Widodo.