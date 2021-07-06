Russian delegation refuses to take part in OSCE Parliamentary Assembly session

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. Head of Russia’s delegation to the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly Pyotr Tolstoy walked out of an assembly session on Tuesday in protest against violations of the rules of the procedure by the assembly members.

"If you want to work by the rules, you need to observe them. If you don’t want to work by the rules if you want to pass politicized unilateral decisions among yourselves, this is your right but we cannot take part in it," Tolstoy said and left the hall.

Earlier, he said he would quit the session if procedural rules were violated during voting for an anti-Russian resolution initiated by Ukrainian delegates.

First deputy chairman of the international committee of Russia’s Federation Council, or upper parliament house, Vladimir Dzhabarov also refused to take part in the session online. "We support the head of our delegation and are switching off the videoconference," he said.