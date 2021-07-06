Putin to discuss Karabakh agreements with Armenia’s Pashinyan Wednesday — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan in Moscow Wednesday, the Kremlin press service said Tuesday.

"The sides plan to review the implementation of November 9, 2020, and January 11, 2021, trilateral statements of the leader so Russia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan on Nagorno-Karabakh. Special attention will be paid to aid provided to the population of districts affected by hostilities and to the restoration of economic and transport ties in the region," the Kremlin said.

The press service noted that the sides will discuss the ongoing aspects of Russian-Armenian strategic partnership and cooperation, and the perspectives of improvement of interaction within the integrational associations on the Eurasian territory.

Putin and Pashinyan had a phone call on June 24. In particular, they discussed the topic of Nagorno-Karabakh and agreed to further personal contacts, the Kremlin said.