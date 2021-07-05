30 foreign organizations threatening national security banned in Russia over 5 years

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. Thirty foreign organizations have been banned in Russia in the past five years for threatening the country’s constitutional system and security, Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council Alexander Grebenkin said on Monday.

"Since 2016, thirty foreign organizations have been declared unwanted and banned in Russia for carrying out activities threatening the fundamental principles of Russia’s constitutional system, its defense capability and security," he said.

Commenting on the new edition of the Russian National Security Strategy, he noted that much had been done under the previous edition of the document adopted on December 31, 2015, to boost anti-extremist activities and strengthen inter-ethnic and inter-religious accord in the country. "The timely measures that were taken helped thwart attempts at foreign interference into Russia’s domestic affairs," he stressed.