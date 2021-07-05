Moscow does not consider Ukrainian authorities Nazis — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. The Kremlin does not consider Ukrainian authorities Nazis, but it does acknowledge a significant political role of supporters of Nazism and Stepan Bandera’s nationalists in Ukrainian social and political affairs, spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists Monday.

"It is hard to argue that Nazi supporters and Bandera sympathizers are revered. They do exist there, and they exert huge influence on the social and internal political affairs of Ukraine," he said.

Commenting on a remark made earlier by journalist Vladimir Solovyov that Bandera sympathizers are at the helm in Kiev, Peskov underscored: "This was not an official statement, and no officials made such statements".

He noted that Solovyov as a journalist is free to make any kinds of statements.

"He is not an official; he is a journalist with very fine perception of the political and expert ideas. He is free to provide any assessments he considers necessary," Peskov noted.