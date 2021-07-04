PM Mishustin will go to Ekaterinburg on working trip

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Sunday begins a working trip to the Ural Federal District (Ural Federal District). According to the press service of the Russian Government, on July 4, he will arrive in Ekaterinburg. On the same day, he will hold a meeting with representatives of Russian and foreign business.

Such conversations are traditional for Mishustin's trips to Russian regions. During them, he discusses with entrepreneurs their issues of concern, and following the meeting gives instructions to the relevant departments.

Most of the program's activities are scheduled for Monday. On July 5, Prime Minister will speak at the Innoprom international industrial exhibition, visit social and industrial facilities, and also meet with the Governor of the Sverdlovsk Region Evgeny Kuyvashev.

The Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov, Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko, Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov, Minister of Finance Anton Siluanov will take part in the events of the working trip of Prime Minister to the region.

This is Mishustin's second working trip to the Ural Federal District as prime minister. Soon after his appointment, in February 2020, he visited the Kurgan region, where he also visited the regional hospital, discussed an individual program for the development of the region.