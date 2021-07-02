Russian diplomat warns EU it’s pointless to speak to Moscow using ultimatums and threats

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. At a meeting with Deputy Secretary General of the European External Action Service (EEAS) Enrique Mora on Friday, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko cautioned Brussels that using the language of ultimatums against Moscow was pointless.

"The Russian side informed [the counterparts] about the principled assessments of the EU’s recent decisions on Russia, including the European Council ‘conclusions’ of the June 24-25 meeting. It emphasized that it was pointless to try to speak to Russia in the language of ultimatums, threats and illegitimate unilateral restrictions. Hope was voiced that common sense would prevail and the European Union would show political will and a constructive and responsible attitude towards cooperation on issues of mutual interest. Such an approach would meet the goals of creating a space of indivisible security, stability and prosperity in Europe," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

In a debate on Russia at the Brussels summit that dragged on late into the night on June 25, the EU’s 27 leaders could not agree on a proposal by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron to hold a Russia-EU summit.

Instead, according to the summit’s final statement, the EU leaders called on the European Commission led by EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell to explore possibilities for a dialogue with Russia on selected topics which the EU takes an interest in, as well as to develop options for a new round of restrictive measures against Russia, including economic sanctions, to counteract Russia’s potential future actions which would be viewed as harmful.