Progress in talks on Iran nuclear deal is tangible, Lavrov says

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Progress in the negotiations on the Iran nuclear deal has been significant, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters at a news conference on Friday.

"As for the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on Iran’s nuclear program, the assessments made by the parties to the negotiation over the past month show that the progress is substantial, many things have been agreed on," he said.

At the same time, the parties have so far failed to reach an agreement on some issues, Russia’s top diplomat went on to say. "With regard to what prevents them from reaching this agreement quickly, the key is the following: if the US unilaterally withdrew from the agreement itself, thereby violating the UN Security Council resolution, then the United States’ return to the JCPOA implies a full and unconditional resumption of the obligations imposed on the US by the JCPOA and Resolution 2231," he stressed.

Lavrov recalled that Democrats led by US President Joe Biden are currently in power in Washington, adding that Biden was the Vice President in the Obama administration when the United States committed itself to everything the JCPOA and the UN Security Council resolution contain.

Separate discussions on issues other than Iran nuclear deal

Talks on the issues that are not related to Iran’s nuclear program can be held separately, but the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) should be reinstated first, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said as well.

According to the minister, Moscow favors returning to the full implementation of the JCPOA and Resolution 2231 of the United Nations Security Council.

"Let’s discuss anything beyond that, anything that has nothing to do with Iran’s nuclear program separately, additionally," the Russian foreign minister stressed. "But first let the work of the renewed JCPOA begin."

Lavrov pointed out that the additional concerns, which the West puts forward towards Iran, including its missile program, problems in regional affairs along with many others, can be discussed at the forum that Russia proposes to convene.

"I mean the promotion of a collective security concept in the Gulf region," he explained. "It is obvious that it should be based on reciprocity and on all the concerns that the Arab nations and Iran along with other potential participants have and should make up the agenda for equal and mutually respectful discussion at that forum."