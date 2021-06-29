Putin always in the thick of the action, so his work is never remote — spokesman

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. The format of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s work during the COVID-19 pandemic cannot be described as remote, because the Russian leader always stays in the thick of the action, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV channel on Tuesday.

When asked whether the president planned to end working remotely, the spokesman replied: "In fact, Vladimir Putin has never worked remotely."

He added that numerous video conferences and sessions, held by the president and the government, should not be viewed as remote work.

"The country’s entire government, headed by the president, remains in the thick of the action. The crisis situation itself, and the challenges that our country is facing, oblige them to work intensely 24 hours a day. Trust me, there is no way this can be described as remote work," Peskov said.