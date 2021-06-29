Too early to speak about a thaw in Russia-US relations, says Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, June 29./TASS/. Bilateral relations between Russia and the US have not changed two weeks after the Geneva summit, it will take at least several months to see a thaw in relations, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with Rossiya-24 television on Tuesday.

"Questions do remain as to Russian-US relations. Certainly, things cannot change in Russian-American relations within two weeks. You know, [this is] like a neglected disease: you begin to take medications, and the effect is seen only in a few days. Here, too, we need to wait a certain number of months before we feel some kind of not even a thaw, but at least a modest tendency towards the emergence of constructiveness in our bilateral relations," Peskov said.

The issue of bilateral relations worries Russian nationals, and questions for the Direct Line with President Vladimir Putin include this topic, Peskov noted. He stressed, however, that questions regarding the international agenda are not numerous. "International affairs worry the Russians much less, and by the way, this is probably a distinctive feature of this year, which is certainly understandable in this post-crisis year," he noted.

The Russia-US summit, initiated by Washington, took place in the Swiss city of Geneva on June 16. Putin and Biden discussed the state and the prospects of further development of bilateral relations, the issues of strategic stability, as well as international matters, including cooperation in the fight against COVID-19 and regulation of regional conflicts. After the Geneva summit, the sides agreed to return the Russian and US ambassadors to Washington and Moscow respectively.