Kremlin lauds activity of Russian citizens in the run-up to Putin’s Q&A session

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. Russian citizens are actively sending their questions to Russian President Vladimir Putin for his annual Q&A session set to take place on June 30, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

"The activity of citizens is traditionally very high. And there is enough work for those sorting through this batch of questions," he stated.

The spokesman confirmed that the number of questions is nearing one million. "As a rule, we surpass one million by the time the program ends," he added. Peskov explained that phone calls, video and text messages still pour in during the live broadcast. "This system works until the program ends," he remarked.