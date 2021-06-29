No plans for Putin's separate TV address concerning coronavirus situation — Peskov

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. There are no plans for Russian President Vladimir Putin's separate television address regarding the coronavirus situation, but this question will certainly be brought up in the Direct Line program on Wednesday, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media.

"For the time being there are no plans for some special messages by the president," Peskov said. "There will be the Direct Line, there will certainly be questions about this (the coronavirus situation). You don't have to be a magician to foresee that the people will be asking questions about this."

The Kremlin official said that as follows from the questions that have already been recorded for the Direct Line, "this theme is of great interest to the people."