Impossible to achieve 60% COVID immunity before fall — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. It would be impossible to achieve the 60% herd immunity in Russia by this fall, and the timeframe will be adjusted, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov opined on Tuesday.

"Obviously, we would not be able to vaccinate the 60% [by this fall]. We see that the number of applicants for vaccination has started growing only this week. Before, unfortunately, the vaccination dynamic was low, although the state has established all preconditions," the spokesman said.

He noted that the timeframe for the achievement of the herd immunity would be adjusted for the later period.

Peskov noted that "more and more citizens display awareness," and expressed his hope to "the dynamic will remain just as high".

The mass vaccination in Russia started on January 18. The health authorities believe that it is necessary to vaccinate at least 60% of the entire population (almost 69 million people) to achieve herd immunity. Earlier, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said that the 60% must be vaccinated before this fall. Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said that the achievement of the herd immunity is expected by September 2021.

On Monday, June 28, Murashko disclosed that a total of 23 million people had already taken a vaccine shot.