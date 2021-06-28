Russia will continue supporting projects of UN Refugee Agency, says Lavrov

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. Russia will continue funding projects of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and supporting its humanitarian activity, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday in the run-up to talks with UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi.

"We finance a range of UNHCR projects in different regions of the world, first and foremost in our near vicinity. We will continue supporting your agency with voluntary contributions. We believe that the further work of the agency will continue to be based on the steady principles of international humanitarian law: impartiality, neutrality, and objectivity," the minister said.

He added that Russia values the role the UNHCR plays in the solution of global humanitarian issues. According to Lavrov, this work is especially relevant during the COVID-19 pandemic.