Putin, Xi Jinping holding video meeting, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping are holding a video meeting on Monday, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

"The video conference between Putin and Xi Jinping is already taking place," he said.

According to the spokesman, the talks timed to the 20th anniversary of the Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation between the two countries "are held via a closed video link, which allows the Russian and Chinese leaders to conduct top secret negotiations." "This video link shows the special, confidential nature of partner relations between our states," Peskov said.