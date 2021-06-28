Russians ask about 660,000 questions ahead of Putin's Q&A session

MOSCOW, June 28. / TASS /. The total number of questions addressed to the Russian President Vladimir Putin as part of his Direct Line question and answer session on June 30, is 659,411, according to the information released on Monday by the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

According to their information, 365,809 calls were received through the call center. The Russians asked 157,222 questions via SMS or MMS, 63,701 through the program's website and 48,546 through the Moscow-Putin mobile application, another 24,133 requests were sent through social networks. The most active in terms of the number of questions are residents of Krasnodar, Novosibirsk and Dagestan, and the most popular topic is vaccination against COVID-19.

The direct line will take place on June 30th. As previously reported by the Kremlin press service, anyone can ask the President a question through a special mobile application "Moscow - Putin", which allows you to go into direct video communication with the studio directly during the broadcast. Questions are also accepted through the program's website moskva-putinu.ru .