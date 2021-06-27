Initiative of Russia-EU summit ‘killed before it saw the light of day’ - Lavrov

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. The idea voiced by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron to organize a Russia-EU summit was buried by the aggressive Russophobic minority in the European Union, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an article published in the Kommersand daily and the Russia in Global Affairs journal on Monday.

"It is an aggressive Russophobic minority that increasingly sets the EU’s policy, as confirmed by the EU Summit in Brussels on June 24 and 25, 2021, where the future of relations with Russia was on the agenda. The idea voiced by Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron to hold a meeting with Vladimir Putin was killed before it saw the light of day, " he noted. "Observers noted that the Russia-US Summit in Geneva was tantamount to a go-ahead by the United States to have this meeting, but the Baltic states, siding with Poland, cut short this "uncoordinated" attempt by Berlin and Paris, while the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry summoned the German and French ambassadors to explain their governments’ actions."

According to the Russian top diplomat, the EU summit yielded only an instruction to the European Commission and the European Union External Action Service to elaborate further anti-Russian sanctions "without referring to any specific "sins," just in case."

"No doubt they will come up with something, should the need arise," he added. He emphasized that neither the European Union, nor NATO want to change their policy "of subjugating other regions of the world, proclaiming a self-designated global messianic mission."

"The North-Atlantic Treaty Organisation is seeking to proactively contribute to America’s strategy for the Indo-Pacific Region, clearly targeted at containing China, and undermining ASEAN’s role in its decades-long efforts to build an inclusive cooperation architecture for Asia-Pacific. In turn, the European Union drafts programmes to "embrace" geopolitical spaces in its neighbourhood and beyond, without coordinating these initiatives even with the invited countries. This is what the Eastern Partnership, as well as a recent programme approved by Brussels for Central Asia, are all about," he recalled. "There is a fundamental difference between these approaches and the ones guiding integration processes with Russia’s involvement: the CIS, the CSTO, EurAsEC and the SCO, which seek to develop relations with external partners exclusively on the basis of parity and mutual agreement."

"With its contemptuous attitude towards other members of the international community, the West finds itself on the wrong side of history," he stressed, adding that self-respecting countries "will never tolerate attempts to talk to them through ultimatums and will discuss any issues only on an equal footing.".

The balance of interests

During the June 16 summit in Geneva, the US side did not object against the idea of building relations with Russia on the basis of the balance of interests, Russian Foreign Minister said.

The minister recalled that the " frank and generally constructive conversation " between the two presidents, Vladimir Putin of Russia and Joe Biden of the United States had yielded an agreement to begin a substantive dialogue on strategic stability. The presidents, in his words, had reached understanding on the expediency of consultations on issues of cybersecurity, the operation of diplomatic missions, the future of Russian and US nationals serving their sentences on each other’s territories, and on a number of regional conflicts. "The Russian leader made it clear, including in his public statements, that finding a mutually acceptable balance of interests strictly on a parity basis is the only way to deliver on any of these tracks. There were no objections during the talks," he noted.

"However, in their immediate aftermath, US officials, including those who participated in the Geneva meeting, started asserting what seemed to be foregone tenets, perorating that they had "made it clear" to Moscow, "warned it, and stated their demands." Moreover, all these "warnings" went hand in hand with threats: if Moscow does not accept the "rules of the road" set forth in Geneva in a matter of several months, it would come under renewed pressure," Lavrov recalled.

A Russian-US summit took place in the Swiss capital city of Geneva on JUne 16. The initiative came from Washington. Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Joe Biden of the United Statess discussed the current state of and prospects for further development of bilateral relations, issues of strategic stability, international matters, including cooperation in combating the Covid-19 pandemic and ironing out regional conflicts. The leaders also announced that the ambassadors would return to Moscow and Washington in the near future. Antonov was among the members of the Russian delegation.