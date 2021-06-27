Russian UN envoy tells ex-US ambassador which country is to be seen as declining power

UNITED NATIONS, June 27. /TASS/. Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky said on Sunday that after working for three years in New York he has no doubts as to which state can really be called a declining power.

"Having served in New York for more than 3 yrs I have no doubt what a declining power is…only US intelligence and military spendings to overthrow legitimate governments and kill innocent civilians thrive! They call it "rules based intl order" - a new synonym for "decline," he wrote on his Twitter account, commenting of former US Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul’s tweet.

Commenting on the first trials of the Russian Belgorod submarine, McFaul wrote, "And people keep saying that Russia is a declining power. Many parts of the Russian economy and society are in decline, but not the intelligence services or the military-industrial complex."

It is generally maintained in the United States that Russia is to be seen as a declining power, which possesses nuclear weapons and wants to have a higher place in the world.

A source in the shipbuilding sector told TASS earlier that the first sea trials of the Belgorod nuclear-powered submarine had been conducted in the While Sea on June 25.