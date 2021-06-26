Russian Ambassador to Great Britain plans meetings to clarify incident in the Black Sea

MOSCOW, June 26. / TASS /. Russian Ambassador to Great Britain Andrei Kelin said that he has scheduled meetings with the British side, based on which he expects to clarify the incident with the British destroyer in the Black Sea, said he on Saturday.

"I have now scheduled meetings with people who are responsible for foreign policy and security issues. I hope to clarify this matter with them and say quite clearly that either we have a political dialogue or a provocation," Kelin said on the air of the YouTube channel "Soloviev Live".

"Recently, on the initiative of the British, political dialogue had started a little. I repeat, on their initiative. And we hope to develop it somehow. But things like this incident steer it in the wrong direction," said Kelin.

On June 23, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced the invasion of the Russian Federation's territorial waters by the destroyer Defender near Cape Fiolent in Crimea. The Russian military and border guards opened warning fire along the course of the ship, after which it left the borders of the territorial sea of the Russian Federation. The Ministry of Defense called the actions of the destroyer crew a gross violation of the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea. The British side argued that the ship was performing "innocent passage through the territorial waters of Ukraine." According to it's version, the Russian servicemen did not open fire in the direction of the destroyer, but "conducted training exercises.".