Russia, US to discuss visa issues, work of diplomatic missions next week, says diplomat

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told TASS on Saturday he would discuss visa issues and the efforts of normalizing the work of both countries’ diplomatic missions with US Ambassador John Sullivan who had returned to Moscow.

"Next week, I will hold a meeting with Ambassador Sullivan. We will discuss current issues with the ambassador depending on their evolution. Of course, the main issues include normalizing the work of Russian missions in the United States and US missions in Russia. These issues are at the foreground. And, naturally, this relates to visa issues. We cannot turn a blind eye to the fact that mutual trips of our citizens have been suspended," the high-ranking Russian diplomat said.

The Russian side will pay close attention to the signals that US Ambassador John Sullivan who has returned to Moscow will convey from Washington, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister said.

"I do not know what he has come with from Washington. We will be ready with all the attention and with all the responsibility to perceive the signals that he will convey to us, proceeding from the instructions that he presumably received during his stay in Washington that came to an end," the senior Russian diplomat said.

Dialogue on cybersecurity

Moreover, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister said that Moscow expects to launch a full-format and comprehensive dialogue with Washington on cybersecurity in accordance with the agreements reached during a summit of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden in Geneva.

"We are holding it [the dialogue on cybersecurity] at the level of the ambassador, the deputy minister and the special representative for IT security. The discussions are being held at various levels. Our delegations got in contact when specific aspects of organizing the work of an open-ended group were being elaborated in New York," the senior Russian diplomat pointed out.

"The contacts were also held there but a full-fledged and all-embracing dialogue has yet to be launched in accordance with the agreements that were reached at the presidents’ encounter in Geneva. This was one of the summit’s main practical results, as it is clear to all of us," Ryabkov pointed out.

Dialogue on the counter-terror agenda and in arms control

Moscow is ready to resume a substantive dialogue with Washington on the counter-terror agenda, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister said.

"Despite various sorts of challenges posed by the pandemic and the situation related to the US initiative on countering climate change and a lot of other issues that capture the US administration’s main attention today, as I understand, counter-terror tasks remain in the focus of attention and a priority. We are ready to return to them," the high-ranking Russian diplomat said.

Ryabkov added, that Moscow hopes that statements by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken suggest Washington’s readiness to involve Paris and London as its allies in arms control.

"Yes, I would very much want to hope that the country [the United States] is thus sending a signal of its readiness to involve both France and Great Britain as its allies in the process," the senior Russian diplomat said, commenting on Blinken’s words about the US unwillingness to make decisions on arms control without Europe’s participation.

"We have long been speaking in favor of this and if such an understanding has been reached, following the results of contacts between Paris and Washington, we can only welcome it. If there is no such an understanding, and I want to note that we have no information on this score except for media reports, then they should explain what they mean," the high-ranking Russian diplomat said.