A Just Russia party to announce its list of party’s candidates for election to State Duma

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. ‘A Just Russia - For Truth’ party will approve its list of candidates for this year's election to the Russian parliament's lower chamber, the State Duma, during a party congress on Saturday.

A source close to the party’s leadership said Party Chairman Sergei Mironov and his two co-chairs, Zakhar (Yevgeny) Prilepin and Gennady Semigin will top the federal part of the list.

The decision was made on Friday at a closed session of the party’s presidium.

Apart from the party’s three senior leaders, the "top five" will include filmmaker Vladimir Menshov and senator Alexander Babakov.

"The presidium supported the federal five: Mironov, Prilepin, Semigin, Menshov and Babakov," the source said.

The party congress will be held on Saturday in Moscow’s Crocus Expo exhibition center. Apart from approving the list of candidates, members will also approve the party’s new program, which includes tough anti-corruption measures, initiatives aimed at bringing down the retirement age, increasing minimum wage and slashing value added tax (VAT) to 15%.