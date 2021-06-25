European Council conclusions show problems in strategy of relations with Russia, ministry

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. The "conclusions" on Russia adopted by the European Union on June 25 show the European Union’s problems in working out a strategy of building relations with Moscow, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a commentary released on Friday.

"The ‘conclusions’ in the part related to Russia, which were adopted at the June 25 meeting of the European Council, show persisting systemic problems of the European Union with working out any intelligible strategy for building relations with our country," she noted. "The discussions at the summit distinctly demonstrated that the European Union’s ‘common denominator’ in Russian affairs continues to be defined by anti-Russian member states."