‘Not much’ to reconsider in Russia’s position on Ukraine — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. The Kremlin sees no need to review anything in Russia’s position on Ukraine, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday. A journalist asked the spokesman whether Russia is considering correcting its position on the Ukrainian issue, as it causes disagreements between Russia and the EU, resulting in the EU rejecting a summit with Russia.

Peskov explained, that "the Ukrainian issue - is the Donbass, although Kiev believes it includes Donbass and Crimea, but Crimea is out of discussion for Russia". According to the spokesman, the situation in Donbass is Ukraine’s internal problem, "and Russia participates in a format that works, in order to help Ukraine solve this problem".

"There is not much to reconsider," Peskov underscored. "Especially considering that this format is based on the Minsk Agreements. It is internationally recognized that the format is the only possible settlement vehicle. This is acknowledged by all participants of the format - maybe, besides Ukraine, who has been making controversial statements in this regard recently".

According to Peskov, Kiev is conducting a generally inconsistent policy in relations with Moscow, including on the gas transit issue.

"There is a lot of utterly incomprehensible things. Ukraine is interested in continuation of gas transit - yet it imposes sanctions against [Gazprom CEO] Alexei Miller. Who will sign the contract then? Who will negotiate? There are more questions than answers," he said.

New sanctions

The extension of Kiev sanctions against Russian companies could be viewed as a step aimed to prevent a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky.

When asked to comment on Zelensky’s remark that "the ball is in Russia’s court" regarding the summit, the spokesman noted that "there is no need for any passing. Putin stated his readiness to meet to discuss bilateral relations".

"For example, yesterday, Ukraine restored and imposed new sanctions against various Russia companies and persons. If we view these steps as preparation of the groundwork for a bilateral meeting, then we have many questions. If we view these steps as burning bridges before the meeting in order to prevent it at any cost, then these Kiev’s steps are understandable," Peskov emphasized.

Kiev’s separation from Donbass

Peskov was also asked to comment on Zelensky’s remarks regarding a potential referendum on a "wall" with Donbass.

"It is difficult to comment on such statements of the Ukrainian head of state," Peskov said. He noted that "all ties [between Kiev and Donbass] are already de-facto torn apart, and these regions were rejected by the Ukrainian state".

"If [Zelensky] meant formalizing this situation and providing it a de jure status, then this is regrettable," the spokesman said. "If they have some other ideas, then, probably, some explanations will follow," he added.