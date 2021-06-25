Russia ready to rebuild relations with EU as much as Europe itself is — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. Russia is ready to go as far down the path of rebuilding relations with the EU as Europe itself is, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

"The conceptual position of President Putin is that we are ready to go as far in this rebuilding as our vis-a-vis are, and this position, of course, remains unchanged, and Putin talked about it repeatedly," Peskov said.

When asked which side has to make the first step, the spokesman said that "it would be perfect if it were a movement towards each other".

"A mutual political will is needed here," Peskov said, underscoring that the position of the Russian leader in this matter is perfectly clear and consistent, while the position of the Europeans "is multiple, not entirely consistent, and sometimes incoherent".

"Of course, the European will have to go a long way before they formulate this position definitively," Peskov concluded.

Peskov also emphasized that Putin sent positive signals for establishment of dialogue to the Europeans in his article for Die Zeit.

"Just recently, Putin published an article in Die Zeit, dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the beginning of the Great Patriotic War, in which he sent rather positive messages to the Europeans regarding the reanimation of our relations and the necessity for eventual establishment of an atmosphere of dialogue," the spokesman said.

According to Peskov, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron share this position and, moreover, voiced an initiative to begin such dialogue.