Russia always keeps in mind responsibility for safety of neighboring countries, says Putin

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. Russia plans to continue facilitating the consolidation of peace and stability on the continent in the future, always keeping in mind its responsibility for safety and flourishing of neighboring countries, President Vladimir Putin said in a video message to the participants and guests of the IX Moscow Conference on International Security posted on the Kremlin website on Wednesday.

"Russia always keeps in mind its responsibility for safety and flourishing of neighboring countries, with which we have indispensable historical, cultural and human links," he said.

The country’s authorities "plan to continue facilitating the de-escalation of regional conflicts, strengthening of peace and stability on the continent in the future," Putin noted.

President referred to settlement of regional conflicts as an important aspect of ensuring global security, adding that Russia actively promotes that.

"Thanks to our military help a large part of the Syrian territory has been freed from international terrorists, the dissipation of the Syrian state has been prevented, whereas the political and diplomatic efforts under the Astana format together with Turkey and Iran allowed starting the process of Syrian settlement under UN auspices," Putin emphasized.